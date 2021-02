Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sunday's Super Bowl may feature some familiar faces, but it will mark something of a new era in the sports gambling world.

Visitors to Las Vegas are expected to be down due to the pandemic this weekend, while online sports gambling is expected to see a dramatic jump, according to a research note from Bank of America.