Meet the billionaire commanding SpaceX’s all-civilian mission—he dropped out of high school to start his business

Inspiration4 mission commander Jared Isaacman, founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments, stands for a portrait in front of the recovered first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket at Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

At some point during the first quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl LV, billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is set to appear on around 100 million television screens in a 30-second spot he bought to tout "the world's first all-civilian mission" to space — a SpaceX mission he is paying to command. The mission, dubbed Inspiration4, is a charitable endeavor to highlight an effort to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to fight childhood cancer. But beyond fundraising, orbiting the earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will launch at the end of 2021 will also fulfill the 37-year-old founder's childhood dream of going to space. "I decided I was going to go to space when I was 5 [years old]. I was pretty calculated about it at that point, it just took me a little while to get it into motion," says Isaacman, the founder of Shift4 Payments, who is also an accomplished pilot. (He set a world record in 2009 for the fastest around-the-world flight in a light jet.) The self-proclaimed "space geek," who has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion, according to Forbes, declined to reveal how much the endeavor will cost him. It certainly won't be cheap: Isaacman has already committed $100 million to St. Jude's. And 30-second Super Bowl ad spots are reportedly going for around $5.5 million this year. That's not to mention the trip, for which he is covering all four crew seats. NASA pays SpaceX about $55 million for each astronaut who makes the trip to space aboard a SpaceX capsule, for context. Whatever the bill, Isaacman believes it's a small price to pay. "This is the first step towards a world where everybody can go and venture among the stars," Isaacman says.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman pose together at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California to announce the Inspiration4 all-civilian space mission. Source: SpaceX

From teen entrepreneur to multibillionaire

For the past two decades, Isaacman's main focus has been running the company he founded as a teenager in his parents' basement in New Jersey. As a teen, Isaacman and his friend, Brendan Lauber, spent much of their free time fixing computers and building websites, so they decided to try and make some money with their skills. In high school, Isaacman took a summer job selling computers at the now-shuttered retailer CompUSA. But, really, he says he was using that gig to funnel clients to his own fledgling business. "I was poaching customers," he explains. When customers would come into the store with computer issues, he would tell them: "Well, you could buy this, or maybe, if you want, I've got this business on the side and I'll take care of you."

One of those clients was Mario Parisi, the CEO of a payment processing company called Merchant Services Inc. (MSI), who was so impressed by Isaacman's work clearing the company's network of viruses that he offered him a job as an in-house IT consultant. Isaacman dropped out of high school and took the job — though, his parents had just one condition. "My parents wanted to make sure I at least had the high school diploma, so I got a GED. That was the big requirement," says Isaacman (who also later earned his college degree). After just six months at MSI, though, Isaacman had an idea that could allow him to start his own company — a payments processor that would make it easier for merchants to set up credit card terminals at their businesses without being buried in paperwork. Isaacman thought he could entice businesses by simplifying that process, which he says used to be akin to "getting a commercial mortgage" in terms of the amount of forms that needed to be filled out. He used a $10,000 check from his grandfather as seed money to get his business running in his parents' basement: "$10,000, you know, you needed to build a couple of computers. That wasn't expensive. And, you needed some phones, and that was enough to get you going," he says. He called the company United Bank Card, which later became Harbortouch in 2012 and then Shift4 Payments six years later. Isaacman immediately hired his dad, an experienced salesman who had worked for a home security company, as well as his friend Lauber, who remains the company's chief technology officer. Lauber and Isaacman used their coding and IT skills to build the online application process while Isaacman's father called local restaurants and other small businesses in search of clients. It allowed the still teenaged Isaacman to avoid interacting face-to-face with prospective clients and potentially scaring them off by (literally) showing his age. "I don't know if I came out and interacted in public [with clients] until, maybe, 2004 or 2005," when he was in his early 20's, Isaacman admits. Isaacman says "there's just no way, at that age, you could ever imagine" the company one day being worth more than $6 billion, as it now is after launching an IPO in June 2020 that valued Isaacman's stake in the company at roughly $2.3 billion. Still, he looks back at the early days of his start-up fondly. "One of the best times at a start-up is when you've got the eight people in the basement eating Chinese food and everybody kind of shares knowledge, and you share in your successes and failures together, and you learn together," he says. One of United Bank Card's first major clients was shipping company Mail Boxes, Etc., which hired Isaacman's start-up to provide payment processing systems for more than 4,000 retail locations. Then, in 2001, Mail Boxes, Etc. was acquired by UPS. There are now over 5,000 UPS Stores in North America that all use payment processing technology provided by Isaacman's company, he says. That same year, Isaacman moved his business operations out of his parents' basement and into its first corporate offices, in High Bridge, New Jersey. Over the next few years, he opened more offices in Arizona and North Carolina. Today, Shift4 Payments has its headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with more than 730 employees spread across eight office locations overall in the U.S., Canada and Lithuania. With annual revenues of more than $700 million, Shift4 now processes billions of transactions each year, worth more than $200 billion, for over 200,000 businesses that include large restaurant chains like Popeyes, Auntie Anne's and Denny's, as well as hospitality chains like Caesar's Entertainment and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

A hobby becomes a passion