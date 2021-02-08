Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China announces new anti-monopoly rules aimed at tech giants

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as investors are expected to monitor shares of China's tech giants following the release of new anti-monopoly guidelines over the weekend.

Shares of South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors plunged in Monday morning trade, falling 6.01% and 13.1%, respectively.

It came after both firms announced in regulatory filings that they are "not in talks with Apple on autonomous vehicle development," according to CNBC's translation.

The broader Kospi in South Korea also declined about 0.5%.

Elsewhere, stocks in the region mostly rose.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose about 1.5% while the Topix index gained 1.5%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.7%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded about 0.1% higher.

Investors will be watching Hong Kong listed shares of Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com on Monday. That comes after China's State Administration for Market Regulation released a new set of rules that are set to put pressure on leading internet services in the country such as Alibaba's Taobao or Tencent's WeChat Pay, according to Reuters.