China plans to hand out $1.5 million in a digital currency test during the Lunar New Year

BEIJING — China's capital city will hand out about $1.5 million in a limited trial of the central bank's digital currency, the municipal government announced over the weekend.

That marks the third major test of the digital currency under development by the People's Bank of China. The cities of Shenzhen and Suzhou held similar experiments in the last few months.

In this trial, Beijing said it will select 50,000 from a pool of applicants to receive 200 yuan, or about $30 each, in the digital currency. Recipients can spend the money at designated offline locations or on parts of e-commerce site JD.com during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.