China's new anti-monopoly rules will have limited market impact for now, says analyst

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, during the opening ceremony of the 3rd All-China Young Entrepreneurs Summit on Sept. 25, 2020 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province of China.

China announced new anti-monopoly rules over the weekend — but that's not likely to have much impact on the market for now, according to one market observer.

"The new regulation is still, you know, slightly sketchy in details," Hao Hong, managing director and head of research at Bank of Communications International, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has tightened restrictions on China's internet giants such as Alibaba and Meituan, and introduced new guidelines on Sunday to curb monopolistic behavior. The new rules formalize a draft that was released months earlier.

Still, the development appeared to have little impact on stocks of China's internet giants, with most of them still in positive territory by Monday afternoon in Hong Kong: Tencent was up 0.82%, Meituan jumped 1.54% and JD.com gaining 1.14%. Only Alibaba bucked the trend, dipping by about 0.16%.