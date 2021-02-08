Jim Cramer's must-watch market themes that could become 'seven deadly sins'

Investors are finding a plethora of ways to get returns in the current market environment, but too many good things at one time can lead stocks into a vulnerable moment, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"When lots and lots of things are working, you end up in a situation where investors take down tons of debt because everything seems [to] can't miss and every move feels like a super-cycle," the "Mad Money" host said. "That's when you get overextended and things go bad."

The comments come after the major averages, coming off the best week for stocks since November, extended their gains to start the new week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, surging about 237 points, or 0.76%, closed at 31,385.76 to join the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes in record territory. The S&P 500 moved 0.74% higher to a record 3,915.59 and the Nasdaq accelerated nearly 1% to a new closing high of 13,987.64.

Cramer pointed out seven themes driving the market higher that eventually, he said, could become "seven deadly sins." To prepare for that moment, the wise thing for investors to do over the coming months is to look for signs that suggest the latest uptrend can run out of steam, he said.

"For now we're in the clear, but you need to watch these seven themes like a hawk because eventually, they'll turn ugly," he said. "Might take months, might take years. Either way, you don't want to stick around" when it happens.

Below are Cramer's takeaways: