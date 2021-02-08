Democrats press ahead on $15 an hour minimum wage despite deficit worries

A report released Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 could add tens of billions of dollars to the federal budget deficit.

That could actually help Democrats pass an increase.

The CBO report showed that the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, which was recently reintroduced in the House, would increase the cumulative budget deficit by $54 billion through 2031. It also said raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would increase net revenues and boost spending on programs such as Medicaid and Medicare while decreasing the cost of others, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

More from Invest in You:

15 hottest careers for freelancers in 2021

How to boost income and find creative ways to make money

Plan out your success before launching your side hustle

The report could help Democrats push forward a federal minimum wage increase because it supports the argument that it could be included in any legislation passed via Senate budget reconciliation, meaning that it impacts outlays and revenue and is not an incidental cost.

"This is not just incidental to the budget [ the wage hike], it's key to the budget," said William Spriggs, an economics professor at Howard University and chief economist for the AFL-CIO, on a Monday call with reporters. It has clear implications when we think about Medicare and Medicaid, which are two very large federal programs, he said.

No Republican support

If Democrats can pass the federal minimum wage boost through reconciliation, it wouldn't require any Republican support. Instead, they would need only a simple majority in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Democrats are preparing to use reconciliation to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which could include a federal minimum wage hike. Recently, Senate Democrats voted to prohibit raising the minimum wage during the pandemic, but through a nonbinding amendment. That means they could add the legislation back later -- and a first draft of the Education and Labor Committee's part of the coronavirus bill seen Monday does include the $15 federal minimum wage increase.