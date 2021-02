The Charging Bull statue is seen during a snow storm in New York, February 1, 2021.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Rising bond yields still have a long way to go until they could spoil the rally in the stock market, according to Goldman Sachs, adding that investors should focus on so-called long-duration cyclicals for outsized gains.

"Given the historically low level of interest rates, we expect interest rates are still well below levels that would be thought of as a 'tipping point' for equities," Ryan Hammond, U.S. equity strategist at Goldman, said in a note.