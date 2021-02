The East Front of the Capitol is plowed as snow continues to fall in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Congress could pass economic stimulus up to $1.5 trillion, an increased estimate from Goldman Sachs that has prompted the firm also to raise its already optimistic outlook for second-quarter growth.

While President Joe Biden has proposed $1.9 trillion in new spending, Goldman expects the final figure to be below that level but above its previous estimate of $1.1 trillion.