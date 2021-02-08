Hyundai, Kia shares tumble after automakers say they're not in talks with Apple to develop a car

A logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on a glass door at a company branch in Seoul on July 23, 2015

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors said Monday they are not in talks with Apple to develop an autonomous vehicle.

Hyundai Motor shares fell 6.41% in South Korea on Monday morning while Kia Motors shares dropped 13.2%. Other affiliates including Hyundai Wia, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis were also down sharply.

"Hyundai Motor is getting requests from multiple companies for cooperation in joint development of autonomous, electric vehicles but nothing has been decided since it's in early stage," the company said, according to a CNBC translation of a regulatory filing.

"Hyundai Motor is not in talks with Apple on autonomous vehicle development," it added.

Its affiliate Kia Motors, which is the second-largest car manufacturer in South Korea behind Hyundai, made a similar filing. The company said it was reviewing prospects of cooperating with "multiple companies overseas" over autonomous electric vehicles — but nothing has been decided.

Kia Motors also said it was not in talks with Apple.

Hyundai initially said last month it was in early-stage talks with Apple, but later revised the statement and made no mention of the iPhone maker. It led to a surge in shares of Hyundai and its affiliates, including Kia Motors, at that time.

This month, CNBC reported that Apple was close to finalizing a deal with Hyundai-Kia to manufacture an Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicle at the Kia assembly plant in West Point, Georgia. Sources told CNBC's Phil LeBeau that no agreement had yet been reached and that Apple may ultimately decide to partner with another automaker separately, or in addition to working with Hyundai.