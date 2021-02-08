Mike Santoli’s market notes: Relentless rally for stocks, moonshots and memes, the kids like Tesla

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: The New York Stock Exchange
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
The market is summoning memories of first-quarter melt-ups from the recent past. Clockwork upward grind following a whippy market year; the indexes spending a lot of time looking overbought and prone to pullbacks that are shallow and fleeting when they finally come; sector/style rotation refreshes the uptrend under the surface; an intuitive recovery story becomes consensus but loose financial conditions keep cautious contrarians frustrated.