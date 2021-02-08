Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Mike Santoli’s market notes: Relentless rally for stocks, moonshots and memes, the kids like Tesla

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: The New York Stock Exchange

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • The market is summoning memories of first-quarter melt-ups from the recent past. Clockwork upward grind following a whippy market year; the indexes spending a lot of time looking overbought and prone to pullbacks that are shallow and fleeting when they finally come; sector/style rotation refreshes the uptrend under the surface; an intuitive recovery story becomes consensus but loose financial conditions keep cautious contrarians frustrated.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProWith online gambling set to surge on the Super Bowl, here are Wall Street's favorite gaming plays
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Stocks leave Reddit mania in the rear view, risk appetite rises, mind your bonds
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProHere are the next catalysts to watch with the GameStop trade, Bank of America says
Jesse Pound
Read More