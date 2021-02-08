Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tyson Foods, Petco, Estee Lauder & more
Published Mon, Feb 8 2021
8:20 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods to overweight from equal weight.
Stifel upgraded Target to buy from neutral.
RBC upgraded Hershey to outperform from sector perform.
JPMorgan upgraded Estee Lauder to overweight from under weight.
Truist downgraded Denny's to hold from buy.
RBC raised its price target on Apple to $171 from $154.
Goldman Sachs initiated Petco as buy.
Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands to neutral from buy.
The exterior of a Tyson Fresh Meats plant is seen on May 1, 2020 in Wallula, Washington. Over 150 workers at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19, according to local health officials.
David Ryder | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday.
