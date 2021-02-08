Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tyson Foods, Petco, Estee Lauder & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods to overweight from equal weight.
  • Stifel upgraded Target to buy from neutral.
  • RBC upgraded Hershey to outperform from sector perform.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Estee Lauder to overweight from under weight.
  • Truist downgraded Denny's to hold from buy.
  • RBC raised its price target on Apple to $171 from $154.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Petco as buy.
  • Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands to neutral from buy.
The exterior of a Tyson Fresh Meats plant is seen on May 1, 2020 in Wallula, Washington. Over 150 workers at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19, according to local health officials.
David Ryder | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday.

