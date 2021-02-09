5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow set to dip after six-session win streak

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Source: The New York Stock Exchange

2. Trump's second impeachment trial to begin in Senate

Members of the National Guard enter a gate of barbed wire fencing on U.S. Capitol grounds at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate is scheduled to begin the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump on February 9. Sarah Silbiger | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump faces the start of his second impeachment trial, an uphill battle for Democrats determined to prove him guilty for inciting last month's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Despite the unprecedented circumstances, experts see acquittal as the likely outcome. Out of office for nearly three weeks, the one-term Republican president, ensconced at his Florida home, still commands the support of swaths of the party and the loyalty of many GOP lawmakers, who largely doubt the legality of the trial itself. The trial is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

3. CBO says federal minimum wage of $15 would cost jobs

An activist wears a "Fight For $15" T-shirt during a news conference prior to a vote on the Raise the Wage Act July 18, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images

Raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour in annual increments to $15 per hour, as President Joe Biden has proposed, would cost 1.4 million jobs over the next four years while lifting 900,000 people out of poverty, according to a report released Monday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The hike would add to the budget deficit, which could help Democrats pull the issue into the budget reconciliation process. Doing so could enable the Democrats to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus approach with no Republican votes. As part of the pandemic relief effort, House Democrats on Monday proposed a faster income phase-out for the next round of direct payments checks.

4. WHO says animals to humans 'most likely' path of coronavirus

Peter Ben Embarek and Marion Koopmans (R) arrive at a press conference to wrap up a visit by an international team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the city of Wuhan in China's Hefei province on February 9, 2021. HECTOR RETAMAL | AFP | Getty Images

An international team of scientists led by the World Health Organization said Tuesday the search for how the coronavirus was introduced remains a "work in progress," but the "most likely" pathway was indeed from animals to humans. Scientists have been working for the past four weeks in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified in late 2019. The team dismissed a leak from a lab, saying that such theories should be regarded as "extremely unlikely."

5. Reddit’s valuation doubles to $6 billion after new funding

The WallStreetBets forum on the Reddit Inc. website on a laptop computer and the logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images