From EVs to bitcoin: What investors should know ahead of GM reporting Q4 earnings Wednesday

General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra on April 1, 2020 tours one of the company's facilities in Warren, Michigan that will produce Level 1 face masks.

DETROIT – General Motors is expected to report another quarterly profit Wednesday before the markets open – a familiar scenario for investors of the automaker in recent years.

Average estimates of analysts compiled by Refinitiv expect GM to report a fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 and $36.12 billion in revenue, a 17.2% increase compared with a year earlier.

Such results would be in-line with unofficial guidance from the company. In November, John Stapleton, then-GM's interim CFO, told Wall Street analysts that the company expected its pre-tax adjusted earnings would be around $8.5 billion and $9 billion for the second half of the year. The automaker reported pre-tax adjusted earnings of $5.3 billion for the third quarter, while advising the fourth quarter would be weaker due to seasonality.

Aside from GM's earnings, there's plenty of other topics Wall Street analysts and investors will be interested in when the automaker reports its earnings Wednesday – from 2021 guidance and potential dividend reinstatement to updates on the company's all-electric vehicle plans and potentially bitcoin. Here's additional details on those topics and more.