For $100,000, Black-owned private equity firm offers pro athletes restaurant franchise options

Minority-owned private equity firm Corlex Capital is partnering with former National Basketball Association center Theo Ratliff to seek athlete investors interested in restaurant franchising.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Ratliff said it takes $100,000 to get into the fund, adding that Corlex is already operating 10 Wingstop franchises and is ready to announce more closings.

"A lot of people want to be in the franchise industry but don't have the know-how or the ability to run a franchise, and that's what Corlex is bringing to the table," Ratliff said. "It's like investing in stock. Let it grow, and when you decide to sell, you sell or keep it going and take the residual off the growth. But I think it's an awesome opportunity."

Corlex specializes in seeking top quick-serve restaurants in need of additional management and offers liquidity options for owners, founder Jason Bedasse said. In addition to quick-serve locations, Corlex says it also seeks gyms and barbershop franchises.

"The clients that we typically serve are the ones that have grown quickly and struggling with their growth profile," Bedasse said. "It's a different type of person that runs five stores … versus 50 stores. They all have different needs. It's very common that when franchisees crossover into another threshold, they sometimes struggle with the resources required to serve their franchisees at a particular level."

Corlex charges royalty fees, a percentage of sales, to help manage stores, "but in most cases, we will purchase the franchise from the franchisee if they are willing to sell," Bedasse said.

The firm collaborated with Ratliff to launch its "playmakers" division and utilize Ratliff's NBA connections to help solicit athletes to the fund and build awareness. The former player is using his own franchise experience to help lure investors.