Vacancies and vaccines: How travelers could benefit from hotel industry struggles

Hotels and resorts, like the rest of the travel industry, have taken a hit during the pandemic, but prospective travelers willing to book accommodations later this year may see a silver lining in the form of especially low room rates and widespread availability.

That's according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, which estimates that half of all U.S. hotel rooms will remain unoccupied in 2021. Business travel, which normally accounts for 65% of hotel bookings, will be down 85% through April, the group estimates, and won't rebound to 2019 levels for another two to three years.

With so much inventory available, rates are bound to drop, said associaton president and CEO Chip Rogers.

More from Personal Finance:

Vacationing may rebound soon but business travel's still off

Vaccines could spur travel but some changes are here to stay

Men more willing to take travel risks than women, study finds

"In general, rates follow occupancy," he said. "If you're looking at booking a hotel, there's no better time, because there's flexibility and the rates are low." While prices in some locations, particularly beach destinations, haven't dipped at all since 2019, most "are at historic lows," Rogers added.

In Hawaii, the average daily room rate across the state in December was $291, down 17.6% from December 2019, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Hotel occupancy fell to just 23.8%, off 56.4 percentage points compared to the year prior.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that the average daily rate for December was $107.08 at hotels on the Strip, $66.78 downtown and $100.90 in the Vegas area, representing annual drops of 21.4%, 1.1% and 19.3%, respectively. Total hotel occupancy for the month was just 30.9% in the Las Vegas area, compared to 85.1% in December 2019.