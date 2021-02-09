Cyberpunk 2077 game developer says it's been hit with a cyber attack

LONDON — CD Projekt, the developer of sci-fi game Cyberpunk 2077, said Tuesday it's been hit with a "targeted cyber attack."

The Polish studio said hackers had managed to access its internal network, collected certain data and left a ransom note threatening to release the source code of its games.

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data," CD Projekt said on Twitter Tuesday.

"We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."

In its tweet, CD Projekt also included the ransom note from the attackers. The note reads: "If we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism."