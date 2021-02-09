European markets head for flat open despite global gains

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in flat territory on Tuesday, bucking a positive trend seen in Asia and the U.S. at the start of the trading week.

London's FTSE is seen opening 7 points lower at 6,524, Germany's DAX 29 points lower at 14,054. France's CAC 40 down 6 points at 5,692 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 12 points at 23,418, according to IG.

European markets look set for a lackluster open Tuesday despite a global rally on Monday that saw U.S. stocks hit record highs.

U.S. stock futures were little changed early Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to hold on to gains from its February hot streak.

The move in futures comes after the three major indexes set another round of record highs on Monday. The Dow and S&P 500 have now advanced for six straight sessions, while the Nasdaq Composite has finished in the green on five of those six days.

Strong earnings and improving data on the Covid and vaccination front are among the factors helping to push stocks higher, analysts said. More major tech companies are set to report earnings stateside on Tuesday afternoon, including Twitter and Cisco.

Meanwhile in Europe, the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout continue to dominate headlines and market sentiment. Health experts and government officials were rallying round the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford vaccine on Monday after widespread concern following a small-scale trial that showed it offered "minimal protection" against mild disease caused by the South African variant of the virus.

With its vaccination drive falling far behind, the EU has finalized a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional 300 million doses of their Covid vaccine, a European Commission spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

European investors will be watching out for earnings from Total on Tuesday, as well as Ubisoft and Ocado. On the data front, Norway consumer confidence, German current account figures and Italian industrial output figures for December are due.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around and the world.

