European warehouse demand surges as e-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba snap up space

Staff make their way around the aisles collecting items before sending them to the on-site dispatch hall to be packaged inside one of Britain's largest Amazon warehouses in Dunfermline, Fife.

BEIJING — Big investors are pouring money into warehouses in Europe as online shopping for goods — some all the way from China — takes off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

E-commerce was already growing before the emergence of Covid-19 forced people to stay home and storefronts to close. Now, the pandemic has likely sped up the pace of e-commerce adoption by about 12 months, real estate consultancy Savills said in a December report citing the Centre for Retail Research.

One of the biggest challenges for businesses wanting to take advantage of the trend is finding ways to fulfill orders more quickly. Companies that once relied on supply chains spread around the world face a shortage of shipping containers, resulting in high delivery costs and long wait times.

The new strategy is finding warehouses near customers and stocking them ahead of time, so shoppers can get their orders in just a few days or less.

That's caused a surge in warehouse demand, driving vacancy rates in Europe to a record low of around 5% — and the rate is still falling, said Marcus de Minckwitz, director of the omnichannel group in London for Savills.

"Throughout the course of 2020 we saw record take-up of warehouse space in the continent, led by the U.K.," he said. "Drivers of that have been Amazon and then third-party logistics providers."