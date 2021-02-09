Huawei CEO says he'd welcome phone call from Biden in first remarks on new U.S. president

TAIYUAN, China — Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said he'd welcome a phone call from U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first public remarks since the change of administration in Washington.

Ren is hoping for a softer approach toward the Chinese telecommunication giant he founded after around two years of pressure from Washington. Huawei was labeled a national security threat under the Trump administration, which took actions to hamper the company's access to key software and components.

Washington alleged Huawei's networking equipment could be used to spy on Americans. Huawei has repeatedly denied those claims.

"I would welcome such phone calls and the message is around joint development and shared success," Ren said in Chinese comments translated by an official interpreter during a briefing with reporters. "The U.S. wants to have economic growth and China wants to have economic growth as well."