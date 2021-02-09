Michelle Obama returns to Netflix with children's cooking show 'Waffles + Mochi'

Former first lady Michelle Obama visits The Lower Eastside Girls Club to meet and greet the members and discuss her new book 'Becoming' on December 01, 2018 in New York City.

Michelle Obama is returning to Netflix this March.

The former first lady will appear in a children's series called "Waffles + Mochi," which is part of her and husband Barack Obama's multiyear producing deal with the streaming service.

The 10-episode cooking show features Obama alongside a couple of friendly puppet pals as they discover, cook and eat food from around the world. The series debuts on March 16.

Additionally, "Waffles + Mochi" is collaborating with Partnership for a Healthier America, where Obama serves as honorary chair, to provide fresh ingredients to families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This children's program is the latest release from the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, as part of its partnership with Netflix that started in 2018. Previously, the couple had launched several documentaries, "American Factory," "Crip Camp" and "Becoming," on the streaming service.

Signing the Obamas nearly three years ago is part of Netflix's ongoing strategy of securing exclusive deals with top content creators. Netflix has a long list of these partnerships that includes contracts with Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Kevin Hart, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Kenya Barris.

It's unknown how much the Obama's Netflix agreement is worth or how long it is contracted to last.