Bitcoin prices have almost quintupled since last year, and these massive moves have led some investors to fear they've missed out on the boom.

There have long been alternatives to bitcoin – such as ether and XRP – but these have been slower to gain traction on Wall Street due to the perception that they're unproven.

Now, there's a new way to trade the cryptocurrency craze – and strategists at JPMorgan say it could be an opportunity for investors to diversify their exposure to the market.