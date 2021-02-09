Skip Navigation
Raymond James says buy these stocks that are still stuck below pre-pandemic levels

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A row of United Airlines passenger planes parked at gates at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado.
Robert Alexander | Getty Images

As stocks rally to record highs it's getting harder to find names that still have ground to make up from before the pandemic as the market prices in the economy re-opening.

Raymond James said of the 87 companies it covers in the retail, restaurants, travel and healthcare industries, 60 are now trading at an enterprise value above levels from before Covid-19. Of those that would still see upside in their share prices returning to pre-Covid levels, Raymond James screened for the companies it has a strong buy or outperform rating on.

