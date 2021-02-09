SpaceX begins accepting $99 preorders for its Starlink satellite internet service as Musk eyes IPO

The contents of the Starlink Kit for customers, which includes the satellite antenna dish, a stand, its power supply, and a WiFi router.

SpaceX once again widened the scope of the public beta test of its Starlink satellite internet service, with Elon Musk's company on Monday beginning to accept preorders from potential customers.

Prospective Starlink users can enter a service address on the company's website, with preorders available for $99. Some regions show preorder messages that say SpaceX is "targeting coverage in your area in mid to late 2021," while other preorders say 2022.

SpaceX so far is offering Starlink to customers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

The company's website emphasizes that the preorders are "fully refundable," noting in fine print that "placing a deposit does not guarantee service." Additionally, SpaceX says that "orders may take 6 months or more to fulfill" depending on where users are located.

SpaceX began a public beta program of Starlink in October, with service priced at $99 a month, in addition to a $499 upfront cost to order the Starlink kit, plus shipping. The kit includes the WiFi router and a user terminal, also known as a dish, to connect to the satellites.