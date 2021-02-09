Telesat to build a $5 billion global satellite network to bring fiber-like internet to businesses

Canadian telecommunications satellite operator Telesat announced on Tuesday that French-Italian space hardware manufacturer Thales Alenia Space will build its next-generation broadband satellite network called Lightspeed.

Lightspeed will focus on providing high-speed fiber-like internet to Telesat's customers around the globe. The network, known in the industry as a constellation, will consist of 298 next-generation satellites that orbit the Earth at an altitude of about 1000 kilometers, or a little over twice the altitude of the International Space Station.

"We're not a start-up. This isn't a new business activity for us. It's the same old customers and same old markets, but with an architecture that is better and more disruptive," Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg told CNBC.

The company largely focuses on business-to-business customers and expects its Lightspeed constellation will cost $5 billion build, including the cost of the satellites, buying rocket launches, building ground infrastructure and developing software platforms to operate the network. The cost of the satellites make up the bulk of that total, as Goldberg said the contract with Thales Alenia Space is worth about $3 billion.

Notably, Goldberg clarified that Telesat's Lightspeed constellation is not designed to compete with the direct-to-consumer networks of SpaceX's Starlink or Amazon's Kuiper.

"This is not a consumer broadband play," Goldberg said. "We're one of the largest satellite operators in the world today and we've been doing this for 50 years now. But we've always been an enterprise kind of service provider ... we know that customer base, we know those markets. We collaborated with those customers when we conceived of this opportunity and designed this constellation."