The Russell 2000's blistering run to start the year may have gone far enough, according to several metrics tracked by Bespoke Investment Group.

The small cap index jumped 2.5% on Monday, bringing its year to date gain to nearly 16%. The group has surged 137% since it bottomed out last March. Small caps are often viewed as cyclical stocks, making them an attractive play for many Wall Street strategists as economists predict a strong economic recovery later this year.