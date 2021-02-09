Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Chipotle, Disney & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan upgraded Twilio to overweight from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs added Constellation Brands to the conviction buy list.
  • JPMorgan added Signature Bank to the focus list.
  • Argus upgraded Ford to buy from hold.
  • Northcoast upgraded Chipotle to buy from neutral.
  • JPMorgan reiterated Disney as a top pick.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar General to buy from hold.
Constellation Brands product line.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

