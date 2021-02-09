Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Chipotle, Disney & more
Published Tue, Feb 9 2021
8:18 AM EST
Updated Tue, Feb 9 2021
8:29 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
JPMorgan upgraded Twilio to overweight from neutral.
Goldman Sachs added Constellation Brands to the conviction buy list.
JPMorgan added Signature Bank to the focus list.
Argus upgraded Ford to buy from hold.
Northcoast upgraded Chipotle to buy from neutral.
JPMorgan reiterated Disney as a top pick.
Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar General to buy from hold.
Constellation Brands product line.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
Walt Disney Co
More In Street Calls
Goldman sees major GDP bounce ahead from stimulus bill
Jeff Cox
Apple may be the next big company to buy bitcoin, RBC says
Maggie Fitzgerald
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tyson Foods, Petco, Estee Lauder & more
Michael Bloom
Read More