Twitter beats on earnings and revenue, but warns expenses will grow more than 25% this year

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey speaks during a press event at CES 2019 on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Twitter's stock fell in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings, as the company failed to meet Wall Street's user growth expectations.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: 38 cents, adjusted, vs. 31 cents forecast by Refinitiv

38 cents, adjusted, vs. 31 cents forecast by Refinitiv Revenue: $1.29 billion vs. $1.19 billion forecast by Refinitiv

$1.29 billion vs. $1.19 billion forecast by Refinitiv Monetizable daily active users (mDAUs): 192 million vs. 193.5 million expected, according to StreetAccount

Looking ahead, Twitter said it expects revenue to grow faster than expenses in 2021, assuming the pandemic continues to improve and taking into account an expected "modest impact" from Apple's upcoming privacy changes to iOS 14. However, the company warned it expects headcount growth of more than 20% this year, with overall expenses increasing more than 25%.

Twitter guided that it is expecting revenue between $940 million and $1.04 billion in the first quarter. Analysts were expecting guidance of $965 million on average, according to Refinitiv.

Twitter's total mDAUs grew by 5 million from the third quarter to 192 million but fell shy of analysts' expectations of 193.5 million. The user base was up 26.3% compared to a year ago.

Twitter ad revenue grew 31% year over year to $1.15 billion, according to the report, with total ad engagement growing 35% over the same period.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.