Unemployment fraud may create a tax nightmare

Millions of Americans will get tax forms for unemployment benefits this filing season. However, many will get them in error due to fraud, creating a potential headache for recipients.

At least $36 billion has been lost to improper unemployment payments, largely due to fraud, by early November, according to an estimate from the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Labor.

That sum may ultimately balloon to more than $63 billion, the watchdog said last week.

Identity theft has been among the most common frauds, according to security experts. Scammers file fraudulent unemployment claims using the stolen personal data of individuals who didn't file.

More from Personal Finance:

Pandemic pushes millions from the labor force. That's bad news

Democrats press ahead on $15 an hour minimum wage

Pandemic heats up state tax competition

The scammer gets the unemployment income but the identity victim gets the associated 1099-G tax form. The federal government treats unemployment benefits as taxable income. (Some states don't tax benefits, however.)

Scammers were drawn to a relatively high payout per person, especially in the spring and summer when the federal government paid an extra $600 a week. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was frequently targeted since it allowed recipients to self-attest they'd lost a job.

"This is a critical issue that is plaguing labor departments across the United States involving local, state, and even international criminals at times," Mark Butler, Georgia's labor commissioner, said of unemployment fraud.