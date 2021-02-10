$10,000? $50,000? What different amounts of student loan forgiveness would mean for borrowers

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference on student loan debt in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

It remains uncertain whether student loan forgiveness will happen — and if it does, how much of borrowers' loans will be canceled.

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden promised to wipe out at least $10,000 for all borrowers, and more for those who attended public colleges or historically Black colleges and universities.

However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biden is under mounting pressure from members of his own party, advocates and borrowers to go further by forgiving $50,000 per person and to do so through executive action.

More from Personal Finance:

The $15 federal minimum wage is back in the House Covid aid package

How soon $1,400 checks and other coronavirus relief could arrive

Long-term unemployment is close to a Great Recession record

"All you need is the flick of a pen," the Senate's top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, recently said about forgiving student debt. "You don't need Congress."

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., describes student debt forgiveness as "the single most effective economic stimulus that is available through executive action."

More than 325 organizations and nonprofits, including the NAACP, the American Psychological Association and the National Consumer Law Center, are also calling on Biden to cancel student debt through executive action. Close to 1 million people have signed a Change.org petition titled, "President Biden: Cancel student loans in the first 100 days."

Many on the right argue that student debt forgiveness wouldn't significantly stimulate the economy since college graduates tend to be higher earners who would likely redirect their monthly payment to savings rather than additional spending. On the other hand, advocates point out that it's low-income borrowers, women and people of color struggling most with student loans -- a pattern the pandemic has only exacerbated.