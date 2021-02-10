5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow set to bounce after breaking a six-session win streak

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: The New York Stock Exchange

2. Coca-Cola, GM report better-than-expected Q4

A delivery truck driver unloads Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Coca-Cola on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic is still hurting sales, but cost-cutting efforts helped it top analyst earnings estimates. Shares of the Dow component rose 2% in premarket trading. The beverage giant made 47 cents per share in the fourth-quarter. Net sales dropped 5% to $8.6 billion, missing expectations. Unit case volume, which strips out the impact of foreign currency, shrank by 3%. All four of its beverage segments reported volume declines. Shares of General Motors fell less than 1% in the premarket after the U.S. automaker said Wednesday that a global semiconductor chip shortage could cut earnings by $1.5 billion and $2 billion this year. GM's crosstown rival, Ford, last week said the chip shortage could lower its earnings. GM also issued fourth-quarter profit of $1.93 per share on revenue of $37.5 billion. Both beat analyst expectations.

3. Twitter is 'bigger than any one account,' CEO says

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2020. Reuters

Shares of Twitter rose nearly 9% in Wednesday's premarket, the morning after the social media network reported fourth-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $1.29 billion, both of which beat estimates. Monetizable daily active users gained 30% to 192 million from a year ago, but still fell short of expectations. Twitter is "bigger than any one account," said CEO Jack Dorsey, in his first earnings call following the ban of then-President Donald Trump last month, days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

4. Trump impeachment trial continues with opening arguments

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Opening arguments are set begin at noon ET Wednesday in Trump's second impeachment trial. An emotional first day ended with the Senate voting to hear the case on whether to convict the former president of inciting the Capitol riot even though he's no longer in office. Watching the proceedings from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was furious at what he saw from his attorneys Tuesday, according to a person familiar with his thinking. The 50-50 split Senate is expected to acquit Trump.

5. Covid spike in the U.S. show signs of slowing

A nurse sanitizes her hands as she leaves a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients room in the ICU at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, January 28, 2021. Nick Oxford | Reuters