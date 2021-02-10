Asia-Pacific markets mixed as S&P 500's rally pauses; China inflation data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade after a winning streak on Wall Street ended overnight stateside. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.44% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi hovered above the flatline. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.11% higher. On the economic front, China is expected to release official inflation data around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN when it reports its consumer price index and producer price index. In corporate news, shares of Toyota rose 0.83% while Japanese automotive supplier Denso's stock dipped slightly. The moves came after start-up Aurora announced it will collaborate with the firms to "build and globally deploy self-driving cars at scale." Aurora bought Uber's self-driving unit in December.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 shed 0.1% to close at 3,911.23, ending a six-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 9.93 points to finish its trading day at 31,375.83 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1% to a record close of 14,007.70.

Currencies