This little-known iPhone trick lets you instantly take a picture of an entire web page

My colleague sent me a tweet over the weekend that reminded me of an iPhone feature I'd long forgotten about. But you might find it useful in case you ever want to take a screen shot of an entire webpage to read later, or mark up and send to someone.
It's one of those weird iPhone features that's been staring right as us for over a year, but it seems like most people don't know about it.
That's it. Now you've capture an entire website on your iPhone and can share it with other people, read it later, draw on it or save it for later.