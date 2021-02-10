Container shipping locked in a 'significant bottleneck' as demand surges back

"That has caused a significant bottleneck in terms of lack of capacity and lack of containers, which have driven freight rates higher," Skou said.

Skou explained that after a 15% dip in Maersk's volumes in the second quarter of 2020, the sharp rebound toward the end of the year, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, saw global trade return to a 5% year-on-year increase.

Maersk , the world's largest container shipping firm, marginally beat fourth-quarter profit expectations Wednesday and posted an upbeat outlook for 2021 after an "exceptional while challenging quarter."

After removing capacity during the second quarter demand slump, Skou told CNBC that Maersk and other carriers now have their full container capacity deployed once again.

"So we are trying to deal with a surge in demand which is completely unprecedented, both a surge in demand because the consumers are spending, but also a surge in demand because a large restocking started, as large retailers actually stopped buying stuff in Asia in the second quarter of 2020 and well into the summer," he said.

The Danish company, seen as a bellwether for global trade, posted quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.71 billion, fractionally above the $2.68 billion forecast by analysts, according to a Refinitiv poll.

This marked an 85% increase from the same period last year, while revenue increased by 16% year-on-year to $11.3 billion, as the rebound in demand for goods that began in the previous quarter accelerated.

The company now expects EBITDA of between $8.5 billion and $10.5 billion in 2021, compared to $8.3 billion last year, noting that the outlook continues to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on demand patterns.

In the earnings report, Skou said Maersk is confident that it will continue to grow earnings as "the economic situation normalises in 2021 and beyond."

"Given the current exceptional situation where demand surge has led to bottlenecks in supply chains and equipment shortage, the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be stronger than the fourth quarter of 2020," the company explained in the report.