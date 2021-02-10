Democrats push for state Medicaid expansions that could benefit roughly 4 million Americans

Democrats are reviving efforts to expand Medicaid in the latest $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, which could benefit about 4 million Americans at a time when health care is critical. Late on Tuesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee released the details of the legislative recommendations for the budget reconciliation process that Democrats have undertaken to pass the latest relief package. Among the provisions is a new incentive for states that have not yet expanded their Medicaid programs, which provides health care to low-income Americans. The legislation would direct the federal government to pay an extra 5% of all Medicaid costs for up to two years for states that "newly expand Medicaid," according to the committee's memorandum. Currently there are 12 states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming — that have not expanded their Medicaid program to cover more low-income residents. Missouri and Oklahoma expanded their Medicaid programs, but plan to implement the changes in July this year.