Trump impeachment trial live updates: Democrats plan to unveil new evidence

Democratic House managers received bipartisan praise for their performance on the opening day of the impeachment trial, while Donald Trump's legal team was not so warmly received — not even by the former president himself, outlets reported.

The House prosecutors, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., stayed laser-focused on the question at hand: whether the Senate had jurisdiction under the Constitution to try Trump, even though he is no longer in office.

They cited ample precedent, offered a close reading of the text of the Constitution itself and even cited the views of modern scholars who have supported Trump's positions in the past. Their presentation also connected on an emotional level: A teary-eyed Raskin recounted his experience at the Capitol in the context of dealing with a personal tragedy, and he shared a lengthy video montage that put the crimes of the Jan. 6 invasion on full display.

Trump's lawyer Bruce Castor Jr., in contrast, offered a tortuous, tangent-filled speech that rarely grappled directly with the arguments put forward by his opponents.

Trump, watching on television from his Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, was not impressed, The New York Times and other outlets reported.

"There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying," said Alan Dershowitz, who previously said he would be willing to defend Trump in the trial.

A second attorney for Trump, David Schoen, delivered a more focused and forceful argument, accusing the Democrats of being motivated by their "hatred" of Trump.

But it wasn't enough to stop the Senate from voting that the trial was constitutional, and could therefore continue. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who had previously voted to dismiss the trial on constitutional grounds, voted alongside the Democrats Tuesday evening.

"If anyone disagrees with my vote and would like an explanation, I ask them to listen to the arguments presented by the House Managers and former President Trump's lawyers," Cassidy said in a statement.

"The House managers had much stronger constitutional arguments. The president's team did not," he said. — Kevin Breuninger