Trump impeachment trial live updates: Democrats plan to unveil new evidence

This is CNBC's live blog covering Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.
Day 2 of the Senate's second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is set to kick off at noon ET.
The Democratic impeachment managers are slated to make their opening arguments in their case against the former president.
On Tuesday, they made a splash with a dramatic 15-minute video montage of Trump's Jan. 6 remarks, in which he repeated lies about the election being stolen and told his supporters to fight on, juxtaposed with footage of the violence at the Capitol. Impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, plan to roll out more video, including previously unreleased footage, Wednesday.
The Democrats still have a steep hill to climb to convict Trump, despite widely panned presentations Tuesday by his lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen. Only six Republicans sided with all 50 Democratic senators to vote in favor of commencing with the trial. A two-thirds vote is needed for conviction.
Democratic House managers received bipartisan praise for their performance on the opening day of the impeachment trial, while Donald Trump's legal team was not so warmly received — not even by the former president himself, outlets reported.
The House prosecutors, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., stayed laser-focused on the question at hand: whether the Senate had jurisdiction under the Constitution to try Trump, even though he is no longer in office.
They cited ample precedent, offered a close reading of the text of the Constitution itself and even cited the views of modern scholars who have supported Trump's positions in the past. Their presentation also connected on an emotional level: A teary-eyed Raskin recounted his experience at the Capitol in the context of dealing with a personal tragedy, and he shared a lengthy video montage that put the crimes of the Jan. 6 invasion on full display.
Trump's lawyer Bruce Castor Jr., in contrast, offered a tortuous, tangent-filled speech that rarely grappled directly with the arguments put forward by his opponents.
Trump, watching on television from his Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, was not impressed, The New York Times and other outlets reported.
"There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying," said Alan Dershowitz, who previously said he would be willing to defend Trump in the trial.
A second attorney for Trump, David Schoen, delivered a more focused and forceful argument, accusing the Democrats of being motivated by their "hatred" of Trump.
But it wasn't enough to stop the Senate from voting that the trial was constitutional, and could therefore continue. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who had previously voted to dismiss the trial on constitutional grounds, voted alongside the Democrats Tuesday evening.
"If anyone disagrees with my vote and would like an explanation, I ask them to listen to the arguments presented by the House Managers and former President Trump's lawyers," Cassidy said in a statement.
"The House managers had much stronger constitutional arguments. The president's team did not," he said. — Kevin Breuninger
The Democratic managers of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump plan to show the Senate on Wednesday previously unseen security video footage from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, aides said.
Aides speaking to reporters hours before Trump's trial began its first day of evidence, said the footage "shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary and a view of the attack that has never been public before."
The footage is being used to support the charge that Trump incited the invasion of the Capitol, which left five people dead, in an illegal effort to get Congress to invalidate the election of Joe Biden as president.
The aides said that the new video evidence "will provide new insight into both the extreme violence that everyone saw, the risk and the threat that it could have led to further violence and death to many but for the brave actions of the officers and shows really the extent of what Donald Trump unleashed on our Capitol."
"Yesterday was our dry constitutional argument day," the aides said, referring to arguments by House managers and Trump's lawyers over whether the Senate can try a former president.
"Today, the actual trial begins. We have the goods, we will be presenting the goods," the aides said.
"We will be tying the evidence all together in a compelling case that will make it clear for everyone – Democrats, Republicans, everyone – that Donald Trump committed the most heinous Constitutional crime possible."
"Expect a compelling presentation from manager after manager," they said. – Dan Mangan
The impeachment debate in the Senate should pick up on Wednesday as the Democrats leading the prosecution move beyond the heady dispute over jurisdiction and start sparring over the main question of whether the ex-president committed impeachable offenses.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., kicked off Tuesday's debate by noting that he was a constitutional law professor — and defined "professor" as one who talks while others sleep. On Wednesday, he is expected to take off his professor hat and pursue the case like a prosecutor.
Given the nature of the impeachment trial, Wednesday's debate will be more important than what has come before.
It remains exceedingly unlikely that anything said from the Senate floor will convince 16 Republicans to convict Trump, who, off Twitter and living in Florida, is still a major force in the GOP.
Because of that, Wednesday's arguments, in which Democrats will make the case that Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, are far more important than Tuesday's, as they are expected to pack a larger political punch.
But Democrats, essentially unable to disqualify Trump from running for office again, may still be able to make Republicans pay a political price for sticking with the ex-president. Or, at least, that is their hope. – Tucker Higgins