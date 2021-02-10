What to watch today: Dow set to bounce after breaking a six-session win streak

This morning, the government reported January consumer prices rose 0.3%, matching estimates. At 2 p.m. ET, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on an Economic Club of New York webinar. Uber (UBER), Zillow (ZG), MGM Resorts (MGM), Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Equifax (EFX) release quarterly results after Wall Street's closing bell. (CNBC)

Coca-Cola on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic is still hurting sales, but cost-cutting efforts helped it top analyst earnings estimates. Shares of the Dow component rose 2% in premarket trading. The beverage giant made 47 cents per share in the fourth-quarter. Net sales dropped 5% to $8.6 billion, missing expectations. (CNBC)

Shares of General Motors fell less than 1% in the premarket after the U.S. automaker said Wednesday that a global semiconductor chip shortage could cut earnings by $1.5 billion and $2 billion this year. GM also issued fourth-quarter profit of $1.93 per share on revenue of $37.5 billion. Both beat analyst expectations. (CNBC)

Shares of Twitter rose about 9% in Wednesday's premarket, the morning after the social media network reported fourth-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $1.29 billion, both of which beat estimates. Monetizable daily active users gained 30% to 192 million from a year ago, but still fell short of expectations. (CNBC)



Twitter is "bigger than any one account," said CEO Jack Dorsey, in his first earnings call following the ban of then-President Donald Trump last month, days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Opening arguments are set begin at noon ET Wednesday in Trump's second impeachment trial. An emotional first day ended with the Senate voting to hear the case on whether to convict the former president of inciting the Capitol riot even though he's no longer in office. (AP)



Watching the proceedings from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was furious at what he saw from his attorneys Tuesday, according to a person familiar with his thinking. The 50-50 split Senate is expected to acquit Trump. (AP)



* GOP senator rips former president's impeachment legal team (CNBC)

The crushing coronavirus spike in the U.S. has been showing signs of abating, with 95,360 new cases Tuesday being less than a third of the record high new daily infections of 300,282 on Jan. 2. The number of people in U.S. hospitals being treated for Covid-19 totaled 79,179 on Tuesday, the first daily count below 80,000 since Nov. 18. U.S. deaths from the virus averaged 2,857 over the past seven days. Fatalities reached a single-day peak of 4,432 on Jan. 12.



* CVS, Walgreens, other pharmacies to begin Covid vaccines within days (USA Today)

* J&J CEO says people may need annual Covid vaccine shots for the next several years (CNBC)

Sixty-three percent of small business owners support the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package currently being pushed by President Joe Biden's administration and being debated in Congress, according to the latest quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.



* White House plans Covid safety campaign on social distancing, masks (WSJ)

* Anti-vaxxers jeopardize plans to protect U.S. against Covid (CNBC)

Eli Lilly (LLY) received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its combination antibody therapy used to treat Covid-19 patients. Data from a late-stage trial showed that the treatment cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 70%. (Reuters)

Cisco Systems (CSCO) beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share. The networking equipment maker's revenue slightly above forecasts. Shares are under pressure as revenue declined for the fifth straight quarter on reduced spending by customers on network infrastructure products for offices. (CNBC)



* Cisco CEO says employees are tired of having to work from home (CNBC)

* Salesforce says most workers will work from home at least part time after pandemic (CNBC)

Musk's SpaceX has widened the scope of the public beta test of its Starlink satellite internet service, saying it is accepting preorders from potential customers. Prospective Starlink users can enter a service address on the company's website, with preorders available for $99. (CNBC)