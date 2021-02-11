5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to add to Wednesday's record high close

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

2. PepsiCo beats expectations; Uber delivers mixed results

Pepsi soft drinks are displayed at a convenience store in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Earnings were once again a focus for investors. Disney leads the list of major companies reporting quarterly results after Thursday's closing bell. Before the market opening, PepsiCo reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.47 per share, a penny better than estimates. Revenue rose 8.8% to $22.46 billion, also exceeding expectations. PepsiCo shares fell slightly in the premarket.

A traveler checks his phone beside an Uber sign, August 20, 2020 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Uber shares dropped 4% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss of 54 cents per share in the fourth quarter. However, revenue fell 16% to a lower-than-expected $3.17 billion. Uber's ride-hailing business slowly recovered from the pandemic, while its delivery business boomed.

3. Cannabis stocks jump in a Reddit-fueled trade reminiscent of GameStop

Dry cannabis flowers inside the packaging room at the Aphria Inc. Diamond facility in Leamington, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Anne Sakkab | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cannabis stocks were soaring as Reddit traders jumped in as they did recently with GameStop. Tilray shares surged nearly 51% on Wednesday, pushing the stock to a year-to-date gain of more than 670%. Not nearly as bet-against as GameStop, Tilray's short interest as of the end of January was still equal to 22.5% of the shares available for trading, according to FactSet. Tilary added another 10% in Thursday's premarket. The company is no stranger to a short-squeeze rally. The stock spiked more than 1,400% between July and September 2018, but those gains did not last.

4. Dating app firm Bumble set to begin trading after pricing IPO

Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

When 31-year-old Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd takes her dating app company public Thursday, she'll be noted not only for her youth but also as one of the few female founders to lead a firm to an IPO. Bumble, whose board is 73% women, priced its offering Wednesday evening at $43 per share, raising $2.2 billion and valuing Bumble at around $8 billion. The stock market response will act as a litmus test for companies founded by women, who account for just 7.4% of Fortune 500 CEOs. That's an all-time high but still staggeringly low.

5. House impeachment managers press the case against Trump