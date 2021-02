A person crosses a street during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 1, 2021.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund hit a new record high on Thursday, continuing a strong start to the year for the popular exchanged traded fund.

The fund was up about 5.5% year to date as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday, and more than 10 of its components had gains greater than 15%.