Angry customers show up at Robinhood’s headquarters in the wake of GameStop trading chaos

Some Robinhood traders who can't get in touch with customer service are trying another tactic: showing up at its front door.

A handful of Robinhood's clients have driven to the start-up's headquarters in California, demanding to speak to a representative and in some cases, vandalizing the property, according to police reports.

A total of ten reports from January 28 to February 9 obtained by CNBC detail frustration with the trading start-up. Some customers attempted to explain account issues to security guards outside the one-story, nondescript building in the Bay Area suburb, and were given a paper form to fill out. There were no Robinhood-related police reports prior to that date this year, the department said.

A Menlo Park police spokesperson said the incidents include as many as 15 people protesting outside of the office, and a male suspect throwing a t-shirt at a security guard. Another suspect sawed into a sculpture on Robinhood's property. A third man threw animal feces at the front door, according to police.

Robinhood came under fire from users and lawmakers for restricting the buy-side of some trades in late January. Some accused Robinhood of protecting hedge funds that had shorted stocks such as GameStop. Robinhood said it did not make those decisions based on the interest of market makers or hedge funds, and needed to limit trades to increased capital requirements.

Robinhood declined to comment on the police reports and customer service complaints.