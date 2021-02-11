Stocks in Australia little changed; multiple major markets in Asia closed for holidays

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia were muted in Thursday morning trade as multiple major markets in Asia are closed for holidays.

In morning trade, the S&P/ASX 200 hovered above the flatline.

Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for holidays.

In economic developments, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that policy will need to stay "patiently accommodative." The Fed chair said the U.S. is "a long way" from where it needs to be in terms of employment despite the economy having reclaimed more than 12 million jobs since the early days of the Covid pandemic.