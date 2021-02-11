Stocks in Australia little changed; multiple major markets in Asia closed for holidays

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia were muted in Thursday morning trade as multiple major markets in Asia are closed for holidays.
In morning trade, the S&P/ASX 200 hovered above the flatline.
Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for holidays.
In economic developments, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that policy will need to stay "patiently accommodative." The Fed chair said the U.S. is "a long way" from where it needs to be in terms of employment despite the economy having reclaimed more than 12 million jobs since the early days of the Covid pandemic.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 61.97 points higher to a record closing high of 31,437.80. The S&P 500 declined less than 0.1% to finish its trading day at 3,909.88 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.25% lower at 13,972.53.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.371 as it struggled to recover following a slip from above 90.8 earlier this week.
The Japanese yen traded at 104.63 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 105.2 against the greenback seen early this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7716, mostly holding on to gains after its rise from below $0.768 earlier in the trading week.