Sign for J.P. Morgan on 7th March 2020 in London, United Kingdom. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in New York.

Technical indicators show that bank stocks could be poised to make a big move higher, according to researchers at Bank of America.

Stocks in the financial sector have struggled to set new highs since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, which imperiled some of the sector's biggest companies and led to sweeping regulations from the U.S. government.

Now, the S&P index of the sector shows that shares may be gearing up for a big push higher, according to a note from Bank of America.