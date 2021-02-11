Disney says it now has 94.9 million Disney+ subscribers

The Mandalorian and the Child on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

Disney+ exceeded the company's initial subscriber goal of 60 million to 90 million by 2024 back in November, forcing it to reforecast. The company now expects Disney+ will have 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024 .

Disney announced Thursday that its streaming platform surpassed 94.9 million subscribers. The company announced the number as part of its earnings report for the December quarter. The company's stock was up about 2% after hours on the news.

Disney has seen rapid growth in subscribers since its launch in November 2019. On day one, the company had 10 million sign-ups and, by the end of the first quarter, the service had secured 26.5 million subscribers.

As the pandemic raged on, keeping consumers indoors, Disney+ jumped from 33.5 million subscribers in its second quarter to 57.5 million in its third.

In the fourth quarter, the company surpassed 73.7 million subscribers. Disney updated that figure during its December investor day, saying that the service had reached 86.6 million subscribers.

Disney does not break out the number of subscribers that have signed up for the service individually versus those that have arrived at the service through bundles or one-time promotions.

These strong subscriber numbers comas Disney has pushed heavily into streaming. In October, the company began restructuring its media and entertainment divisions to focus more on Disney+.

In December, Disney shared plans for around 100 film and television projects, around 80% are set to go directly to Disney+. This includes nearly a dozen Marvel series and more than 10 Star Wars shows.



