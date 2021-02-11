Green hydrogen is about to pop — here are Wall Street's top stocks for cashing in

Analysts at Wall Street's biggest banks see massive potential for the prospects of so-called green hydrogen, describing it as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" amid the transition toward net zero carbon emissions.

The rollout of climate policies in the coming years is widely expected to lead to a dramatic surge in power demand — with Goldman Sachs predicting a near 200% spike in demand over the coming decades — and green hydrogen tipped to be at the forefront of this pivot away from fossil fuels.

It comes amid huge pressure from climate crisis campaigners and activist investors for companies to dramatically speed up their plans to reduce planet-warming emissions.

Here, analysts at Citi and Goldman Sachs name the stocks they expect to outperform as a result of this fundamental shift.