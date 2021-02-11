You’re not lazy — Why you need to stop feeling guilty in lockdown, according to an expert

While it's easy to berate yourself for not using every moment at home productively during the pandemic, one professor believes we need to get over this guilt for what's been wrongly labeled as "laziness."

Devon Price, author of "Laziness Does Not Exist" and a professor at Loyola University of Chicago's School of Continuing and Professional Studies, told CNBC on a video call that many people feel this guilt while at home amid the current coronavirus public health restrictions because of "psychological anchoring."

Humans are unable to be fully objective and therefore use external cues as an "anchor" to help us gauge whether we are spending our time well enough, the professor explained.

This can lead people to think that every moment stuck at home in lockdown could be spent working, said Price, when a normal day outside the pandemic would be more broken up by commuting, speaking to colleagues between meetings in the office or running errands, for example.

So there would usually be more time "bleeding out," but Price said this is a good thing.

In fact, despite people feeling like they're doing less working from home, Price said studies have actually shown a rise in productivity amid the pandemic.

A study published September, commissioned by British telecommunications company Talk Talk, found nearly three in five of the 1,250 U.K. workers surveyed said their productivity had gone up since working from home in lockdown. There have also been a number of studies showing that people have been putting in more hours working remotely this past year.

So why do we continue to beat ourselves up?

In the book, Price said that even prior to the pandemic people had convinced themselves that "having limitations makes us 'lazy' — and that laziness is always a bad thing."