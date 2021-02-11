Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Generac, Tempur Sealy, others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

PepsiCo (PEP) – The beverage and snack giant beat estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, and revenue was above estimates as well. The company said it expects to see organic revenue and adjusted profit growth this year, and also announced a 5% dividend increase.

Generac (GNRC) – Generac shares rose 3% in pre-market trading after the maker of backup generators beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, and said it expected net sales growth of 25 to 30 percent this year.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) – The parent of Popeyes, Burger King and Tim Hortons missed estimates by 12 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share, while revenue was slightly above forecasts. Shares fell about 2% pre-market as comparable restaurant sales fell more than expected.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) – Shares of the mattress maker surged 12% pre-market after it beat forecasts by 15 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share. Revenue beat estimates as well, and Tempur Sealy said it expected 2021 sales growth of 15% to 20%.

LabCorp (LH) – The medical-laboratory operator reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $10.56 per share, well above the $8.11 consensus estimate, and revenue was above forecasts as well. Its results were boosted by Covid-19 testing, and shares were up 3.6% pre-market.

Molson Coors (TAP) – The beer brewer's shares were down 4.5 % pre-market as it reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, well below the 77-cent consensus estimate. Its results were hurt by ongoing Covid-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) – Kraft Heinz shares rose 1.7% pre-market, as it beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, and also announced the sale of its Planters snacks business to Hormel (HRL) for $3.35 billion in cash.

Uber Technologies (UBER) – Uber reported a quarterly loss of 54 cents per share, 2 cents less than anticipated, with revenue slightly below estimates. Uber's results were helped by an expansion in its food delivery business as well as cost reductions. Uber shares were down 3.8% pre-market.

Bumble (BMBL) – Bumble makes its Wall Street debut today after pricing its initial public offering at $43 per share, above the already raised expected range of $37 to $39 per share. The dating service raised $2.2 billion in the IPO, giving it an overall value of more than $7 billion.

Sonos (SONO) – Sonos shares jumped 17% in pre-market trading, after the maker of high-end smart speakers beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter. Sonos was helped by stronger margins as no promotions were held during the quarter. It also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

iRobot (IRBT) – iRobot earned an adjusted 84 cents per share for the fourth quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 84 cents, with revenue also comfortably topping Wall Street predictions. The maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner also gave strong full-year revenue and profit guidance. Shares rose 7.3% in pre-market trading.

Zillow Group (ZG) – Zillow beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share, with the operator of real estate websites also scoring a revenue beat. It also gave upbeat revenue guidance, and announced the acquisition of online home-viewing-scheduling platform ShowingTime.com for $500 million in cash. Zillow shares rose 12% in pre-market trading.

Zynga (ZNGA) - Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau told Barron's that the mobile game developer is open to an acquisition offer, although it is not actively looking to sell the company. Zynga also reported a 61% jump in the key metric of net bookings during its latest quarter, more than analysts had anticipated.

XPO Logistics (XPO) – XPO earned an adjusted $1.19 per share for the fourth quarter, well above the 67-cent consensus estimate. The logistics company also saw revenue above forecasts and gave strong full-year earnings guidance. XPO is benefiting from a pandemic-induced acceleration in shipping activity due to an explosion in online shopping.

Merck (MRK) - Merck is in talks with both governments and other drugmakers to help produce already approved Covid-19 vaccines. The drugmaker did not specify which governments or other companies were involved in those talks.

Pinterest (PINS) – Pinterest was approached by Microsoft (MSFT) about a possible takeover in recent months, according to people brief on the matter who spoke to the Financial Times. However, the report added that negotiations about a buyout of the image-sharing company were not currently active.