Sustainable investments hit record highs in 2020—and they’re earning good returns

Sustainable funds reached record highs in 2020 with over $51 billion in new investments, more than double the previous record set in 2019, according to a new report from investment research firm Morningstar. That's one-quarter of all newly invested money last year.

These funds generally aim to invest in companies with sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. A sustainable fund adhering to these principles may invest in companies promoting clean energy or that prioritize women in leadership roles.

There are many reasons for sustainable investing's accelerated popularity in 2020, says Jon Hale, Morningstar's director of sustainable investing research and the author of the report, including the worsening climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Additionally, more and more investors are realizing that where they invest their money sends a signal about consumer sentiment broadly, he says.

"A lot of people have sustainability preferences, you might call them, that are being reinforced by so many things going on in the world today," says Hale. "More people are realizing they can express their sustainability preferences through their investing."

To top it off, the report also finds that sustainable funds outperformed conventional funds and indexes, on average, last year. Three out of every four sustainable equity funds ranked in the top half of their Morningstar Category in 2020, or groups of funds with similar holdings.

Investors who want to make a statement with their dollars don't have to give up returns to do so, says Hale.