Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says rising retail participation is not a dangerous sign for the market

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A person walks at the Wall Street subway stop in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee told CNBC Thursday he was not concerned about the rise of retail investors putting money into the U.S. stock market.

In an interview on "Power Lunch," Lee emphasized that the previous decade has been characterized by large inflows in bonds despite the bull market in stocks.

"Now we start to see retail investors getting interested in equities in 2020, and just because they're just starting to buy stocks, I don't know why we should say, 'This is the top,'" Lee said. "This could be the first year out of ten years where there's real inflows [into stocks]."

