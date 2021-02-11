Nearly 11 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits in April without more relief

People line up to receive free food donations Nov. 19, 2020 outside the St. Charles Borromeo Church in New York City. Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Nearly 11 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits in about two months without additional Covid relief, according to an analysis published Wednesday. That so-called benefits cliff is larger than the one workers faced in December when Congress was debating the contours of a $900 billion pandemic aid measure, according to researchers at The Century Foundation, a left-leaning think tank. However, Democrats appear poised to pass a $1.9 trillion relief package proposed last month by President Joe Biden within a few weeks, which would avert another cliff.

Unemployment benefits cliff

Biden stimulus plan

Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal would extend and enhance jobless benefits. Aid would last until Aug. 29 and include a $400-a-week boost to benefits (up from the current $300), according to a proposal issued Monday by Democrats in the House. Democrats aim to push the legislation through without Republican votes using a special budget measure called reconciliation, "We're not facing this kind of tortured, stop-and-start negotiation we faced in the fall," Stettner said. "There is a sense of urgency from the Biden administration to get this done."