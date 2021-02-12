Covid live updates: Physicians warn Covid may never go away, Japan approves Pfizer vaccine

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. is declining to levels last seen before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. In an effort to pick up the pace of vaccinations, President Joe Biden announced Thursday his administration finalized deals for another 200 million vaccine doses, bringing the U.S. total to 600 million. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said about 34.7 million people have received at least their first vaccine dose and of that amount, 11.2 million people have received both doses of the two-shot regiment.

The U.S. is recording at least 112,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,700 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: