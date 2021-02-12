Covid live updates: Physicians warn Covid may never go away, Japan approves Pfizer vaccine

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. is declining to levels last seen before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. In an effort to pick up the pace of vaccinations, President Joe Biden announced Thursday his administration finalized deals for another 200 million vaccine doses, bringing the U.S. total to 600 million. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said about 34.7 million people have received at least their first vaccine dose and of that amount, 11.2 million people have received both doses of the two-shot regiment.
The U.S. is recording at least 112,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,700 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The CEOs of major U.S. airlines are planning to meet virtually with the White House's Covid response coordinator, Jeff Zients, and other administration officials to discuss travel-related issues, including plans to require Covid-19 testing ahead of domestic flights, Reuters reported, citing sources.
Southwest Airlines Co-CEO Gary Kelly and leaders of its unions urged President Joe Biden in a letter to not mandate pre-departure testing.
"Such a mandate would be counterproductive, costly, and have serious unintended consequences," including putting jobs at risk, according to the letter, which was released on Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January said the Biden administration was "actively looking" at mandatory testing for U.S. domestic flights. On Jan. 26, the CDC began requiring testing or evidence of recovery from Covid-19 from nearly all U.S.-bound international passengers age 2 and older.
—Terri Cullen
A growing chorus of infectious disease experts and public health officials have warned the coronavirus will become endemic, saying people need to learn to live with the virus.
"I think if you speak with most epidemiologists and most public health workers, they would say today that they believe this disease will become endemic, at least in the short term and most likely in the long term," said David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Heymann is the chair of the WHO's strategic and technical advisory group for infectious hazards and led the health agency's infectious disease unit during the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.
His comments echo the thoughts of White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel and the World Health Organization's Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Program Dr. Mike Ryan.
— Sam Meredith
Japanese health officials approved the country's first Covid-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer, NHK national television reported, according to Reuters.
Japan has been rushing to contain a third wave of infections as it prepared to host the Olympic Games, Reuters said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations will begin from the middle of next week, the wire service reported, and the government hopes to secure enough doses for the whole country by mid-year.
The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to start on July 23.
